  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) topline reaches $646.8M, beats consensus by $10.71M. a 30% Y/Y surge.
  • Subscription services revenue $232.2M, up 35% Y/Y; Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR) $955.3M, up 31% Y/Y.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (or RPO) $1.5B, up 25% Y/Y.
  • GAAP gross margin 68.6%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.4%
  • GAAP operating income $14.4M; non-GAAP operating income $106M
  • GAAP operating margin 2.2%; non-GAAP operating margin 16.4%.
  • Operating cash flow $159.4M; free cash flow $134.2M
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.4B
  • Returned ~$61M in Q2 to stockholders, repurchased 2.4M share.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats consensus by $0.10.
  • Sees FY 2023 revenue of about $2.75B vs. previous forecast of about $2.66B vs. consensus of $2.75B
  • Q3 Guidance: Revenue $670M vs. consensus $666.97M Non-GAAP Operating Income $85M; Non-GAAP Operating Margin Approx. 12.7%.
  • Contributor comments: 'Pure Storage: Market Share Gains Offsetting Macro Headwinds'
  • Stock has a Strong Buy Quant rating with 4.79 score and highest factor grades given to revisions and momentum.
  • A comparative price performance of the sock against its peers.

