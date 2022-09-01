Gates hits two-year low as stocks fall for fifth day

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) fell as much as -3.6% on Thursday to touch a two-year low of $10.33 a share before rebounding slightly. The decline came as market indexes fell for the fifth straight day on continued concerns about Federal Reserve policy.

Today's lowest price for Gates, a maker of transmission belts and industrial equipment, also was the 52-week low.

Gates has experienced choppy trading in the past couple of weeks. It declined 5.4% on Aug. 29 after filing for a possible sale of shares owned by private-equity firm Blackstone (BX).

The major averages slid after manufacturing and jobs reports strengthened the economic case for hawkish monetary policy: Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) -2%, the S&P 500 (SP500) -1.2% and the Dow (DJI) -0.7%.

Seeking Alpha contributor Individual Trader has a Hold rating on Gates (GTES) on its valuation, while columnist JP Trader rates the stock a Buy on an improved balance sheet and other attributes.

