NUWE, PIXY and AVCT among mid-day movers

Sep. 01, 2022 12:44 PM ETSMTC, TWIN, AVCT, RIBT, NUWE, GRNQ, NTNX, OKTA, PIXY, MDB, ATXG, FMTX, GETY, NOGN, MHUA, HOUR, HPCO, BGXX, SHPH, GCTBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: Shift Pixy (PIXY) +114%.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) +72%.
  • Hempacco (HPCO) +75%.
  • GigaCloud Technology (GCT) +69%.
  • Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) +49%.
  • Bright Green (BGXX) +30%.
  • Nutanix (NTNX) +28%.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies (MHUA) +24%.
  • Twin Disc (TWIN) +23%.
  • RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) +22%.
  • Losers: Addentax Group (ATXG) -89%.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) -48%.
  • Okta (OKTA) -34%.
  • Semtech Corporation (SMTC) -31%.
  • Getty Images (GETY) -29%.
  • Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) -27%.
  • Nuwellis (NUWE) -28%.
  • Hour Loop (HOUR) -26%.
  • MongoDB (MDB) -24%.
  • Software Acquisition Group (NOGN) -20%.

Comments

