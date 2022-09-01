NUWE, PIXY and AVCT among mid-day movers
- Gainers: Shift Pixy (PIXY) +114%.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) +72%.
- Hempacco (HPCO) +75%.
- GigaCloud Technology (GCT) +69%.
- Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) +49%.
- Bright Green (BGXX) +30%.
- Nutanix (NTNX) +28%.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies (MHUA) +24%.
- Twin Disc (TWIN) +23%.
- RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) +22%.
- Losers: Addentax Group (ATXG) -89%.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) -48%.
- Okta (OKTA) -34%.
- Semtech Corporation (SMTC) -31%.
- Getty Images (GETY) -29%.
- Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) -27%.
- Nuwellis (NUWE) -28%.
- Hour Loop (HOUR) -26%.
- MongoDB (MDB) -24%.
- Software Acquisition Group (NOGN) -20%.
