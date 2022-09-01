Ciena hit hard after sales forecast fall short of expectations
- Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) stock fell 11% on Thursday after the company posted miss on both top and bottom lines for its fiscal third quarter and issued guidance well below the consensus mark.
- FQ4 2022 Guidance: In the earnings presentation, Ciena released its current quarter's guidance where revenue is forecasted to range between $800-$880M vs. consensus of $1.07B; adjusted Gross margin of ~40%; and adjusted operating expense of ~$315M.
- While Q3 Revenue of $868M (-12.2% Y/Y) missed consensus by $35.95M.
- By segment: Networking Platforms revenue, $664.6M (-15.08% Y/Y); Platform Software and Services, $63.5M (+11.6% Y/Y); Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, $17.3M (+4.2% Y/Y); and Global Services, $122.6M (-7.12% Y/Y).
- The company recorded drop in revenue in Europe, Middle East and Africa as the region contributed 14.3% of total sales compared to 19.2% in the prior-year quarter.
- Gross margin was 39.3% vs. 48%; Adj. gross margin was 40% vs. 48.5% in Q3 2021.
- GAAP EPS stood at $0.07; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 missed consensus estimate by $0.01.
- "Despite continued strong customer demand, our fiscal third quarter financial results were negatively impacted by late delivery and substantially lower-than-committed volume from a small number of suppliers for specific components that are essential for delivering finished goods to our customers," said Ciena's President and CEO Gary Smith.
- The company ended the quarter with cash and investment of $1.3B.
- On the buyback front, the communication network company reported a repurchase of ~3.2M shares of its common stock for an aggregate price of $155M during the quarter.
- "While these dynamics will continue in our fiscal fourth quarter, we expect improvement as we move into fiscal 2023, providing us increased ability to service this unprecedented demand and continue to gain market share," added Smith.
