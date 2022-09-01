The U.S. Dollar Index rose as high as 109.98 in Thursday morning trading, a 20-year high, after U.S data indicated the economy continues to thrive even after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by a total 2.25 percentage points in its past four meetings.

That strength has traders betting the U.S. central bank will boost its policy rate by another 75 basis points when its Federal Open Market Committee meets Sept. 20-21. The CME FedWatch tool now puts the probability of a 75-bp increase at 76.0%, up from a 29% probability a month ago.

Early Thursday, the Department of Labor said the number of initial jobless claims for the week ended Aug. 27 fell by 5K to 232K, less than the 246K economists expected. The four-week moving average declined to 241.5K from 245.0K.

In addition, the Institute of Supply Management's Manufacturing PMI was 52.8, indicating the economy has expanded for the 27th month in a row, and higher than the 52.0 reading expected.

The Fed has been raising interest rates in an attempt to reduce demand to cool down inflation. Last week, the July PCE price index rose 6.3% from a year ago, and excluding the volatile food and energy categories, climbed 4.6% Y/Y. Both readings are far higher than the central bank's target of 2% inflation.

The higher interest rates boost demand for dollars as investors find it more profitable to invest in the U.S. With the Fed's aggressive rate-hiking campaign, the U.S. Dollar Index has risen 14% YTD against a basket of other major currencies.

U.S. Treasury yields are moving up, with the 2-year Treasury yield, up 5 bps to 3.528% and the 10-year yield up 6 basis points to 3.255%. The persistence of the inverted 2s10s yield curve flashes signals that a recession is likely in the cards.

Earlier this week, Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester expects the federal funds target rate range will need to stay over 4% in 2023.