Lands' End dips as supply chain challenges, macroeconomic factors impact earnings forecasts

Sep. 01, 2022 12:51 PM ETLEBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Trendy sign and symbol concept

Maria Symchych-Navrotska/iStock via Getty Images

Uni-channel retailer Lands' End (LE) is trading ~17% lower after reporting Q2 results, as supply chain challenges and macroeconomic factors impacted earnings forecasts.

Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.06, while revenue of $351.2M (-8.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.86M.

Q2 net revenue decreased with 16% Y/Y global eCommerce net revenue reduction. U.S. eCommerce net revenue decreased by 14.4%, while international eCommerce revenue reduced by 23.9%.

Meanwhile, Outfitters segment's net revenue increased 7.7% due to stronger demand within school uniform households and national accounts.

Third party segment's net revenue increased 42.9%, because of growth in Kohl's online marketplace and growth in other new and existing online marketplaces.

For Q3, net revenue is expected to be between $375.0M and $390.0M vs. $398.4M consensus. The outlook takes into account ~9M of incremental transportation expenses due to the global supply chain challenges.

For FY22, net revenue guidance is brought down to between $1.60B and $1.64B from prior outlook of $1.62B-$1.68B vs. $1.64B consensus.

Here, the guidance considers ~35M of incremental transportation expenses due to the global supply chain challenges and gross margin improvement in 2H, as higher supply chain costs are lapped.

Gross margin decreased ~530 basis points to 41%, mainly because of an incremental $11.7M of transportation costs, in addition to increased promotional activity and margin mix from growth in the Third party segment.

As of Jul. 29, cash and cash equivalents were $23.5M, compared to $39.2M as of Jul. 30, 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.