Nano Dimension stock hits 11-week low as slowdown in Europe drags earnings
Sep. 01, 2022
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock fell as much as 5.4% to an over 11-week low on Thursday after the 3D printing firm reported Q2 results.
- NNDM CEO Yoav Stern said results were hit by slowdown in Europe driven by industrial firms' reaction (especially Central Europe purchasing rates) to the Ukraine war and electronic parts' supply chain woes.
- Q2 EPS was -$0.15 vs. -$0.05 in Q2 2021, while revenue was $11.1M vs. $811K in Q2 2021, driven by higher sales of NNDM's product lines.
- Gross margin (excluding amortization of intangible assets, also recognized in business combination) was 36%.
- Cash and cash equivalents, together with short and long-term bank deposits, stood at $1.25B as of Jun. 30 vs. $1.36B as of Dec. 31, reflecting cash used in operating activities and investing activities.
- Shares of NNDM have fallen 29.8% YTD and 55.5% in the last 1 year.
