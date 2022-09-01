Valaris awarded $149M in new contracts, extensions

Sep. 01, 2022 12:59 PM ETValaris Limited (VAL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

DENL Valaris and ENSCO DS-8 drill shops from the Valaris group presently berthed at Hunterston terminal.

jimmcdowall/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) unveiled new contracts and extensions on Thursday with associated contract backlog of $149M; shares -2.8% as energy related stocks show broad declines.

The latest awards followed the company's fleet status report in July that disclosed four jack-up rigs had secured more work.

The offshore driller said it secured a three-well contract with Eni offshore Mexico for the Valaris DPS-5 to begin in Q4, with an estimated duration of 240 days and operating dayrate of $313.5K.

Shell extended a four-well contract with a duration in the region of 500 days in the U.K. North Sea for the Valaris 122 heavyduty harsh environment jack-up.

Also in the U.K. North Sea, a one-well option was exercised by DNO for the Valaris 247 jack-up with an estimated duration of 45 days.

Valaris (VAL) also secured a one-well contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia for the Valaris 107 heavy-duty jackup for 60 days at a $120K dayrate.

Transocean is better valued than Valaris (VAL) in an undervalued industry, Anna Sokolidou writes in a bullish analysis published earlier this summer on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.