Samsara stock slumps 12% despite Q2 revenue growth as outlook seen 'conservative' by Street

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) stock fell ~12% on Sept. 1 despite Q2 results beating analysts' estimates and the company raising its fiscal 2023 revenue outlook.

Q2 revenue grew +51.94% Y/Y to $153.52M.

Non-GAAP operating loss narrowed to -$20.2M, compared to -$29.9M in Q2 2022.

GAAP gross profit rose +50.35% Y/Y to $109.27M.

Goldman Sachs noted that Samsara saw encouraging performance across the board, with momentum despite a difficult economic backdrop. However the company faces continued profitability headwinds, according to Bloomberg.

"Q2 was highlighted by strong topline growth with continued operating efficiency improvements. However, the quarter was also impacted by broader macroeconomic headwinds, which contributed to some instances of elongated sales cycles, such as higher levels of required deal approval, longer trial periods and intensified ROI validation, compared to periods of stronger economic growth," said CFO Dominic Phillips on the Q2 earnings call.

GAAP operating loss widened to -$65.8M, compared to -$31.2M in Q2 2022.

Outlook:

Q3: Samsara expects Q3 revenue to be between $154M and $156M; Consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.71M. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected in the range of -$0.6 to -$0.7; Consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06.

FY2023: Samsara expects FY 2023 revenue to be between $610M and $614M (previous forecast of $590M to $600M reported during Q1 results in June); Consensus Revenue Estimate for FY23 is $607.66M.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected in the range of -$0.21 to -$0.23 (prior forecast of -$0.22 to -$0.24); Consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22.

RBC Capital Markets said that Samsara delivered a solid quarter and increased guidance in a challenging macro environment. But noted that the outlook "still looks conservative," according to Bloomberg.

Looking ahead Phillips commented, "I think the way that we view it though is like, while we can't control the broader macro impact, we are really using this as an opportunity to drive even more profitability."