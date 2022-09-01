Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW), a supplier of equipment for swimming pools, fell as much as 3.6% on Thursday to hit an all-time low of $10.13 a share before rebounding slightly.

The decline came as market indexes fell for the fifth straight day on continued concerns about Federal Reserve policy.

Hayward is rated a Market Perform with a price target of $14 at BMO Capital Markets. The price is based on a multiple of 11 times the bank's estimate for 2023 adjusted EBITDA.

BMO reiterated its rating in an Aug. 26 report that cited "concerns around rising interest rates and really anything consumer-related" as possible negatives for Hayward.

"However, with the stock trading at less than 9 times estimated adjusted EBITDA, we believe the shares could offer attractive upside for longer-term investors," John Joyner, analyst at BMO, said in the report.

Hayward in late July reported GAAP EPS of $0.29 for the second quarter, missing estimates by $0.02. The company’s revenue gain of 9.6% from a year earlier to $399.4 million missed estimates by about $16.8 million.

Hayward went public in March 2021, raising $685 million in an IPO that priced its stock at $17 a share.

Seeking Alpha contributor Kempano Investor has a Buy rating on Hayward (HAYW) because of its valuation. Contributor Donovan Jones rate Hayward (HAYW) as Buy on the company's growth prospects.