Sep. 01, 2022 1:24 PM ET

  • Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) said it's investigating an issue in which multiple networks are experiencing delays in deposits and withdrawals Thursday, in a notice posted at 12:52 AM ET.
  • At about 1:20 PM ET, the notice was removed from the status page.
  • On Wednesday, it said it resolved an issue that was causing delays in processing ETH/ERC-20 deposits on Coinbase.com and Coinbase Pro.
  • Last month, J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington said Coinbase (COIN) will be a meaningful beneficiary of the ethereum Merge.

