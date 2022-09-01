Coinbase investigating delays in deposits and withdrawals
Sep. 01, 2022 1:24 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) said it's investigating an issue in which multiple networks are experiencing delays in deposits and withdrawals Thursday, in a notice posted at 12:52 AM ET.
- At about 1:20 PM ET, the notice was removed from the status page.
- On Wednesday, it said it resolved an issue that was causing delays in processing ETH/ERC-20 deposits on Coinbase.com and Coinbase Pro.
- Last month, J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington said Coinbase (COIN) will be a meaningful beneficiary of the ethereum Merge.
