Autonomous vehicle upstart Cruise has recalled and updated software in 80 self-driving robotaxis, according to a regulatory filing.

The software update followed a crash in San Francisco that saw a Cruise vehicle collide with an oncoming car driving 15 mph over the speed limit. The crash resulted in minor injuries.

The recall addressed what federal regulators said was a software issue that may have incorrectly predicted another vehicle's path or be insufficiently reactive to the sudden path change of a road user.

Since the crash, Cruise said its robotaxi fleet was temporarily prevented from making unprotected left turns similar to the one that was made during the incident in June. Cruise noted it gradually reintroduced unprotected left turns after the software update.

The General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) subsidiary was given permission by California regulators to commercialize its robotaxi fleet last June.