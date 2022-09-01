Build-A-Bear Workshop trades higher on strong Q2 results, reaffirmed guidance
Sep. 01, 2022
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) trades higher on delivering a strong Q2 2022 which contributed to record-setting levels for total revenues and profitability for 1H, following the most profitable year in the Co’s history.
- Gross profit margin was 49.6%, compared to 53.2% Y/Y which was primarily driven by the negative impact of an increase of ~400 bps in transportation costs, as well as other inflationary pressures.
- As of July 30, 2022, the Co. had 346 corporately-managed stores which reflects six net closures, with an increase in store count in North America and a decrease in Europe.
- As announced, the Co.’s Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $50M effective through Aug. 31, 2025.
- Whereas, it completes $25M stock buyback program which was authorized in Nov. 2021 which resulted in the repurchasing of ~10% of its shares outstanding.
- “As we look forward to the balance of the year and all-important holiday season, we believe we are well-positioned to achieve our expectations and are reaffirming our annual guidance.” said Sharon Price John, President and CEO.
