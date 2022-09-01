Interactive Brokers Group reports lower daily average revenue trades in August

Sep. 01, 2022 1:38 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Hiraman/E+ via Getty Images

  • Electronic broker Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) said its August daily average revenue trades, or DARTs, stood at 1.968M, 9% down Y/Y and 8% up M/M.
  • Ending client equity stood at $310.1B, 15% down Y/Y and 1% down M/M.
  • Ending client margin loan balances was $43.1B, 13% down Y/Y and 2% up M/M.
  • Ending client credit balances of $95.9B, 13% up Y/Y and 2% higher M/M.
  • The company reported 1.99M client accounts, 33% higher Y/Y and 2% up M/M.
  • For August, 222 annualized average cleared DARTs per client account were reported.
  • The company reported average commission per cleared commissionable order of $2.87.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments (1)

