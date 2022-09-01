GitLab receives Neutral rating from JPMorgan on stretched valuations
Sep. 01, 2022 1:48 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares slid sharply on Thursday after the JPMorgan made a comeback on the DevOps software company at the Neutral rating.
- Yes, a comeback as the investment bank went from Overweight, labelling GitLab as a growth-all star, at the start of the year to a Not Rated designation on GTLB to now Neutral.
- Analyst Pinjalim Bora voiced stretched valuations as the reason for shifting away from bullish stance. Bora said "the GitLab (GTLB) stock currently trades at ~16x EV/CY23 revenue, the second highest valuation across the entire software universe, only below Snowflake (SNOW)."
- "Additionally, GitLab shares trade at an ~16% premium to its comp group of high-growth infrastructure software companies.... we see the current premium valuation as likely already underwriting an upside scenario and it is difficult to see material out-performance," he added.
- To balance, the bank presented a fundamental positive bias toward the company. Bora noted, "the strong subscription-based product portfolio has allowed the company to drive rapid growth at scale over the last several years, while maintaining best-in-class gross retention and >130% net retention rate."
- With this neutral rating, JPMorgan has assigned a $63 price target to GTLB stock for Dec. 2023. It implies roughly a 5% upside on the stock's last close.
- But GitLab shares have fallen to the lowest levels seen in the past 2 months on Thursday, down 19% to trade at $48.55 at the current pixel time. GTLB stock has lost 42% since its listing.
- In January, J.P. Morgan called GitLabs (GTLB) a "growth All-Star," noting that software demand fundamentals are strong.
Comments