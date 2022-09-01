Patterson nears 52-week low on disappointing Q2 result
Sep. 01, 2022 1:59 PM ETPatterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Patterson Co (NASDAQ:PDCO) is trading 5% down after the company reported Q2 results below street estimates, hurt due to the continued moderation of infection control products and challenging macroeconomic environment.
- (PDCO) is trading close to its 52-week low price of $26.02.
- Patterson (PDCO) has been down 12% in the last 12 months and is currently trading at $26.39.
- The company posted Q1 profit of $0.32, which missed estimates by $0.06, while revenue fell 5.6% to $1.52B, and missed by $30M.
- The company reaffirmed 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.25 to $2.35 per diluted share vs consensus of $2.30.
- "Our guidance reflects the strength of our business and competitive positioning, as well as our expectations for the North American and international end markets in which we operate, which we expect to be affected by inflationary trends, higher interest rates and a potential slow-down in the broader economy," the company said.
