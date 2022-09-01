Novavax wins EU backing for COVID-19 booster shot

  • An expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended expanding the conditional marketing authorization granted for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine to allow its use as a booster shot in adults, the company announced Thursday.
  • EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the administration of the protein-based vaccine as a homologous and heterologous booster shot to prevent COVID-19 in those aged 18 and older.
  • The decision was based on data from mid-stage studies conducted in Australia and South Africa and a UK-sponsored COV-BOOST trial in which investigators assessed the vaccine’s efficacy as a heterologous third booster dose, meaning a shot different from the original vaccine regimen.
  • The vaccine branded as Nuvaxovid is already approved as a booster shot for adults in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.
  • In August, Novavax (NVAX) announced the U.S. regulatory submissions seeking FDA authorization to use the vaccine as a booster shot.

