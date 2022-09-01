Novavax wins EU backing for COVID-19 booster shot
Sep. 01, 2022 2:10 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- An expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended expanding the conditional marketing authorization granted for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine to allow its use as a booster shot in adults, the company announced Thursday.
- EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the administration of the protein-based vaccine as a homologous and heterologous booster shot to prevent COVID-19 in those aged 18 and older.
- The decision was based on data from mid-stage studies conducted in Australia and South Africa and a UK-sponsored COV-BOOST trial in which investigators assessed the vaccine’s efficacy as a heterologous third booster dose, meaning a shot different from the original vaccine regimen.
- The vaccine branded as Nuvaxovid is already approved as a booster shot for adults in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.
- In August, Novavax (NVAX) announced the U.S. regulatory submissions seeking FDA authorization to use the vaccine as a booster shot.
Comments (1)