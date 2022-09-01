Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has asked the U.S. government to expand its license to operate in Venezuela after agreeing with state-run PDVSA to restructure joint ventures in the sanctioned country, Reuters reported Thursday.

The Biden administration earlier this year granted Chevron (CVX) permission to negotiate with Venezuelan officials, and the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control recently asked the company for clarification and details of the deal with PDVSA, according to the report.

At stake are millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil that could help replace Russian supplies that the U.S. and some European countries have banned following the invasion of Ukraine.

An expanded license also could allow Chevron (CVX) to recoup some of the billions of dollars in unpaid debts from its four joint ventures in the country.

