Merck (NYSE:MRK) and GSK (GSK) are set to face a new rival in the cervical cancer vaccine market as the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, plans to launch a home-grown shot against the fourth most prevalent cancer type among females globally.

World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that cervical cancer — almost always caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) — led to 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020. Low- and middle-income countries contributed to 90% of new cases and deaths in 2021.

"The indigenously developed vaccine will make our country self-sufficient in curbing female mortality caused by cervical cancer," SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said, adding that the vaccine would be available for sale in a few months, first in India and then globally.

SII intends to price it at 200 rupees – 400 rupees ($2.51-$5.03) and expects to manufacture 200M doses in two years, Reuters reported quoting ANI News Agency.

Merck (MRK) and GSK (GSK), dominate the global market for cervical cancer vaccines. In 2021 Cervarix HPV vaccine generated £138M in sales for GSK (GSK) with a ~1% YoY decline, while its rivals Gardasil 9 and Gardasil added $5.7B in sales for MRK with ~44% YoY growth.