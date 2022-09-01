BlackLine said to have recently rejected takeover bid - report
Sep. 01, 2022 2:57 PM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)KKRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) is said to have recently rejected a bid from a private equity firm. Blackline shares, which pared some losses on a mini move with the news, are down 4.8%.
- Three PE firms, CVC Capital, KKR (KKR) and Vista Equity, were speculated to be looking at the financial and accounting software company, according a Betaville "uncooked alert." It's not clear which firm made the recent approach.
- The report comes after Betaville originally reported in mid July that Blackline (BL) is speculated to be a takeover target and had received some interest from a private equity firm.
- In July BofA cut BlackLine (BL) to underperform given the company's premium multiple to its peers and M&A premium speculation likely already in the valuation.
