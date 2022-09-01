BlackLine said to have recently rejected takeover bid - report

Sep. 01, 2022 2:57 PM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)KKRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) is said to have recently rejected a bid from a private equity firm. Blackline shares, which pared some losses on a mini move with the news, are down 4.8%.
  • Three PE firms, CVC Capital, KKR (KKR) and Vista Equity, were speculated to be looking at the financial and accounting software company, according a Betaville "uncooked alert." It's not clear which firm made the recent approach.
  • The report comes after Betaville originally reported in mid July that Blackline (BL) is speculated to be a takeover target and had received some interest from a private equity firm.
  • In July BofA cut BlackLine (BL) to underperform given the company's premium multiple to its peers and M&A premium speculation likely already in the valuation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.