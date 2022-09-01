U.S. Army to receive delivery of Microsoft high-tech combat goggles: report
Sep. 01, 2022 2:58 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)ATVIBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The U.S. Army is slated to receive the initial shipments of Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) combat goggles after a successful field test, Bloomberg reported.
- In a statement, Army spokesman Jamal Beck said Assistant Secretary for Acquisition Douglas Bush had cleared the Army to "begin accepting" some of the 5,000 Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS, goggles it initially ordered.
- The IVAS system is a customized version of Microsoft's (MSFT) HoloLens augmented reality headset.
- In June 2021, Microsoft (MSFT) signed a deal with the Army, which at the time was said to be worth $21.88B, to provide HoloLens technology for 120,000 headsets. A few months later, the Army delayed testing of the IVAS system until fiscal 2022.
- In April, it was reported that the contract could be worth just half of that, as a report from the Pentagon's inspector general said the $21.88B cost was a worst-case scenario.
- Separately on Thursday, it was reported that Microsoft's (MSFT) planned $69B acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is getting an in-depth review from the UK's antitrust authority.
