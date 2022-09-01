Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) experienced its worst month of capital outflows in 2022, as investors retracted more than $800M from the exchange traded fund. One would have to go back to September of 2021 to find a time where ARKK observed greater monthly outflows.

Wood’s ARKK lost a total of $803M worth of investor capital bringing the fund’s assets under management down to $8.01B.

The outflows came alongside a decline for the month. For August, the ETF dropped a total of 5.9%.

Meanwhile, the fund has finished in the red for nine out of the last 10 months, falling 65.7% over that period. Over the course of 2022, ARKK has fallen by 52.4% and the fund has dropped 73.8% since its all-time high.

This comes amid declines in ARKK's top holdings. Tesla (TSLA), Zoom Video Communications (ZM), and Block (SQ) together represent nearly 25% of the entire exchange traded fund. For the month of August, TSLA ended lower by 8.5%, ZM dropped 22.2%, and SQ dipped 8.7%.

From a holdings and weight perspective, TSLA is the fund's largest position at 9.94%. ZM has the second largest weighting, coming in at 7.96% and SQ is the funds fourth most significant position with a 4.66% weighting.

While the financial markets have been under pressure throughout the year, and many tech- and innovation-based funds have sold off, Wood’s ARKK has been hit particularly hard.

Four other innovative tech-based funds that have outperformed ARKK in 2022 are the ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC), Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP), Main Thematic Innovation ETF (TMAT) and Future Tech ETF (BTEK).

See below a complete year-to-date performance chart on all of the above funds including ARKK and how they fared against each other.