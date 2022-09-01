Update 5:05pm:Adds SailingStone statement.

Turquoise Hill (NYSE:TRQ) holder SailingStone Capital doesn't support Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) C$43/share for the company.

"The proposal does not adequately compensate minorities for their economic interest in Oyu Tolgoi and is consistent with Rio's opportunistic attempts to take advantage of a situation that is of its own creation," SailingStone said in a statement.

"As large, long-term holders of Turquoise Hill, we are not interested in selling our stake at a massive discount to intrinsic value as we sit on the precipice of a wall of free cash flow," SailingStone added in its statement.

SailingStone has a 2.1% stake in TRQ and publicly came out against Rio Tinto's (RIO) original bid in March. Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shareholders Pentwater Capital and SailingStone said in March that Rio's original offer for C$34/share was too low.

Earlier Thursday Canaccord said Rio's increased TRQ offer is likely to win shareholder approval.

"The offer price is in line with both our target price as well as precedent transaction multiples, and given current market conditions and the makeup of TRQ's current minority share register, we believe this offer price will earn the 25% supporting vote required to complete the deal," Canaccord analyst Dalton Baretto wrote in a note earlier on Thursday. Canaccord has a buy rating and C$42 price target on the stock.

A Dealreporter item last week said that a number of large holders of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) were prepared to oppose Rio Tinto's (RIO) earlier revised offer for the company.