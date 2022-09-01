Comcast considers cutting $1B from TV networks as it hunts savings - report
Sep. 01, 2022
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is considering cuts of up to $1B from its NBCUniversal TV networks business, Bloomberg reports - money it could recommit elsewhere (such as streaming), and part of a wave of tightening at media companies.
- The company is looking for savings at its legacy cable and broadcast networks, including routes such as layoffs, cutting new program development budgets and pursuing more low-cost programming, according to the report.
- But pulling that money could allow NBCU to give more funds to streaming service Peacock - Comcast has been one of the slowest of the media companies to build up streaming - or for the company's theme parks.
- It comes as the focus for media companies shifts from aggressive growth/spending more toward profit, even as the companies are reluctant to cut back on streaming investments (the likely future of their business) - which leaves traditional media as ripe for belt-tightening.
- Similar cost-cutting concerns have led to NBC weighing leaving more time to affiliates by dropping an hour a day of prime-time programming.
