Shopify pushes back against Amazon's Buy with Prime feature

Sep. 01, 2022 3:34 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CAAMZNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments

Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has warned merchants that using Amazon's (AMZN) Buy with Prime features removes the online retailer's ability to protect against fraudulent orders and could lead to stolen customer data for their own customers.

The e-commerce platform operator is highlighting when merchants try to add the Amazon code that it includes unsupported external checkout script. Merchants can still proceed at their own discretion, but must first acknowledge that they understand Shopify will not be responsible for fraudulent orders or other issues.

Marketplace Pulse thinks Shopify's (SHOP) warning will make some merchants reconsider Buy with Prime. Shopify (SHOP) could also take bolder steps in the future as it looks to make Shop Pay to the default payment mechanism.

Comments (8)

