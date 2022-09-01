Cloudflare slumps amid pressure tied to online harassment sites

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) dropped by 5%, Thursday, as the cloud-services tech company saw more pressure due its connection to a site known for harassment against trans people.

The site, KiwiFarms, has a history of harassing and publicly posting the location and personal information of trans individuals. Cloudflare (NET) provide Internet services such as website hosting, protection against denial of service attacks and enterprise security for businesses. The company claims that 20% of companies online use at least one of its various services.

Over the last week, various organizations have called upon Cloudflare (NET) to cut ties with KiwiFarms and drop any business support it provides to the site. Pressure has grown since Canadian transgender Twitch streamer Carla Sorrenti, who live streams on Twitch under the name Keffals, has alleged that harassment from KiwiFarms community members has forced her to go into hiding.

It's not completely clear what services Cloudflare (NET) provides to KiwiFarms. A Cloudflare (NET) spokesperson told Seeking Alpha that the company doesn't host the KiwiFarms site, but didn't give details regarding any other service offerings its provides to KiwiFarms.

On Wednesday, Cloudflare (NET) Chief Executive Matthew Prince and Global Head of Public Policy Alissa Starzak outlined the company's abuse policies and approaches in a blog post. The pair said Cloudflare (NET) knows that "There remain many injustices in the world, and unfortunately much content online that we find reprehensible."

However, Prince and Starzak also said that its is not Cloudfare's (NET) role to determine what content should and shouldn't be removed from the Internet.

"Some argue that we should terminate these services to content we find reprehensible so that others can launch attacks to knock it offline," Prince and Starzak said. "That is the equivalent argument in the physical world that the fire department shouldn't respond to fires in the homes of people who do not possess sufficient moral character. Both in the physical world and online, that is a dangerous precedent."

Last month, Cloudflare (NET) got a big lift on Wall Street after it reported better-than-expected results, and gave an upbeat business outlook.