Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) has been one of Wall Street's darlings over the past five years, with its shares climbing nearly 200% over that time frame. But, it looks as if the bloom is off the rose after the company's last earnings report.

Investment firm Baird removed Veeva Systems (VEEV) shares from its top ideas list, but still maintained its outperform rating on the stock, noting that the continued weakness in the global economy has delayed the company's commercial opportunity.

Baird analyst Joe Vruwink said that while Veeva's (VEEV) research and development performance continues to remain strong, "Macro [issues] began impacting [Veeva's] commercial performance" in the June time frame. Vruwink said that some of those issues included headwinds to advertising, lower spending from small and medium-sized businesses and extra project scrutiny in some enterprise opportunities.

Veeva (VEEV) recently lowered its full-year sales outlook, with most of the shortfall coming in the third quarter. It now expects revenue to be between $2.14B and $2.145B, down from a prior outlook of $2.17B.

Despite that, the company remains bullish on its long-term prospects.

"We are very confident in our competitive position and we are performing well financially as we track ahead of our 2025 targets," Chief Financial Officer Brent Bowman said in a statement.

Vruwink noted that Veeva's (VEEV) shares could offer a "favorable return" going forward at these levels, but it's likely that the payoff takes more time "as investors await future results to ensure there is not another shoe to drop."

The macro impacts started to become "noticeable" during late June, specifically around the programmatic areas of Crossix, as well as modest user additions for small and medium-sized businesses, especially in the lower end of the spectrum. There's also been more scrutiny over deals, though Veeva's (VEEV) R&D Solutions unit has not been impacted.

And while the macro turbulence appears to be getting worse, Vruwink noted Veeva Systems (VEEV) is optimistic nonetheless, citing bullish commentary surrounding its clinical data management suite, an acceleration in hiring and the fact that its business consulting group is now 150 people and can both introduce and influence its products.

Last month, investment firm RBC said Veeva Systems (VEEV) is viewed as likely to benefit in a market downturn, as it is seen as "one of the most defensive names in software."