Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) said Thursday that the U.K. competition watchdog accepted undertakings related to its proposed merger with Maersk Drilling (OTCPK:AMKBY) (OTCPK:AMKAF) and will not refer the deal for further review.

In May, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said the deal raised competition concerns in the supply of jack-up rigs for offshore drilling in the U.K., Denmark and the Netherlands, and said a sale of certain rigs to a suitable purchaser might allay its concerns.

Noble (NE) later announced a deal to sell five jack-up rigs to a newly formed subsidiary of Dubai-based Shelf Drilling for $375M.

The CMA said Thursday that it accepted the undertakings from Noble (NE) and Maersk Drilling (OTCPK:AMKBY) (OTCPK:AMKAF) that require Noble to divest the remedy rigs as well as related offshore and onshore personnel and assets.

Noble Corp. (NE) would have been better off avoiding "this fire sale" and terminating the merger deal, Henrik Alex says in an otherwise bullish analysis posted earlier this summer on Seeking Alpha.