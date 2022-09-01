Caesars says it has the most retail sportsbooks in the U.S.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) announced that its sports wagering mobile app is now available for download in Kansas.

The company said the launch of Caesars Sportsbook in Kansas expands Caesars' already-established footprint in the Midwest.

The launch arrives just ahead of the NFL season opener and the first full weekend of college football games/

Caesars Sportsbook is now live in 26 states and North American jurisdictions. 19 of those sports betting locations are mobile. Caesars highlighted that it operates the most retail sportsbooks across the United States.

