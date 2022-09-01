FARO Technologies acquires mobile scanning firm GeoSLAM in cash-and-stock deal

Sep. 01, 2022 4:08 PM ETFARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) said Thursday it acquired UK-based GeoSLAM, a mobile scanning solution provider, for £22M in cash and ~495.6K FARO shares.
  • The acquisition is expected to expand FARO's market growth opportunity in the mobile scanning space.
  • FARO expects the deal to be accretive to 2023 adj. EPS.
  • GeoSLAM uses high-productivity simultaneous localization and mapping software to create 3D models for digital twin applications. It will enable fast 3D model generation within FARO's 4D digital reality offering.
  • The deal was funded with cash reserves and equity consideration.

