PagerDuty Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.04, revenue of $90.25M beats by $2.03M

Sep. 01, 2022 4:09 PM ETPagerDuty, Inc. (PD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • PagerDuty press release (NYSE:PD): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $90.25M (+33.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.03M.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $3.4 million; non-GAAP operating margin of negative 3.7%.
  • Q3 2023 Guidance: Total revenue of $92.0 million - $94.0 million, representing a growth rate of 28% - 31% year over year, vs. consensus of $92.53M.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. of $0.04 - $0.03 assuming approximately 89 million shares, vs. consensus of -$0.06
  • FY 2023 Guidance: Total revenue of $365.0 million - $370.0 million, representing a growth rate of 30% - 31% year over year, vs. consensus of $365.26M
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. of $0.12 - $0.10 assuming approximately 89 million shares, vs. consensus of -$0.18
  • Shares +4%.

