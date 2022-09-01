Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO

Sep. 01, 2022

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has named Laxman Narasimhan as the company's next CEO.

Earlier in the day, Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) announced that Narasimhan will be stepping down from the CEO position at that company at the end of September.

Narasimhan will join Starbucks as incoming CEO on October 1, after relocating from London to the Seattle area and will work closely with Howard Schultz before assuming the CEP role and jumping on the board on April 1.

The naming of a new CEO is considered one of several catalysts in play with Starbucks.

