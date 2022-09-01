Bitcoin mining stocks start off September on a down note
- Bitcoin mining stocks fell faster than bitcoin (BTC-USD) in Thursday trading, even as bitcoin appears to be finding support at ~$19.6K.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is down 1.7% in the past 24 hours to $19.8K at ~4:02 PM ET; meanwhile Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) dropped 4.5%, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), -2.9%, Hive Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE), -4.7%, Hut 8 Mining, -3.5%, BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) -5.2%, and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK), -4.7%.
- The stocks, though, may be catching up with bitcoin's drop over the month of August. During the month, bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 14%, while most mining stocks fared better. SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) stock gained 6.8% in August, but fell 5.1% on Thursday.
- Of a group of nine bitcoin miners (table below), Bit Mining (BTCM) shares fared the worst, plunging 41%. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) was the next worst, dropping 9.2% (but still better than bitcoin's 14% decline.)
- Meanwhile, crypto exchange stock Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) gained 5.6% during the month and digital asset management firm Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) only slipped 0.37% in August.
Bitcoin BTC -13.65% Riot Blockchain RIOT -5.17% Marathon Digital MARA -6.30% Hive Blockchain HIVE -6.15% Hut 8 Mining HUT -7.16% SOS Limited SOS 6.79% Bit Mining BTCM -41.40% Bitfarms BITF -9.22% Bit Digital BTBT 0.69% CleanSpark CLSK -2.06% Coinbase COIN 5.63% Galaxy Digital BRPHF -0.37%
