Neogen drops 9% as merger with 3M’s food safety business closes

Sep. 01, 2022 4:12 PM ETNeogen Corporation (NEOG)MMMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG), a food and animal safety product supplier, closed ~9% lower on Thursday, recording the sharpest intraday loss since Oct. 2020, after the company disclosed the completion of its previously announced merger with 3M's (MMM) Food Safety business.
  • First announced in late 2021, the deal was expected to create a combined entity worth ~$9.3B of enterprise value where NEOG shareholders will own ~49%, with the rest held by MMM shareholders.
  • After the deal's closure, two new board members will join the NEOG board, increasing its size to 10.
  • "Together, we will be at the forefront of food safety and digitization, positioning Neogen as an innovative global industry leader," noted John Adent, NEOG's President and Chief Executive Officer.
  • 3M (MMM) recently lost its attempt to block hundreds of thousands of lawsuits claiming that the company sold faulty combat earplugs that damaged the hearing of U.S. soldiers.

