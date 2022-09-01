Business First Bancshares raises $72M via private placement of preferred stock
Sep. 01, 2022 4:13 PM ETBusiness First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) said Thursday it raised $72M through a self-managed private placement of preferred stock.
- The preferred stock has a perpetual term, bears non-cumulative dividends, and is structured to qualify as additional tier 1 capital.
- Proceeds will be used for capital to support growth of BFST's unit b1BANK, repay existing debt and other general purposes.
- If declared by BFST, dividends are payable at a fixed rate of 7.5% for the first five years after issue and at a variable rate thereafter equal to the then-current 3-month SOFR, reset quarterly, plus 470 bps.
- The preferred stock may not be redeemed during the first five years after issue.
