HashiCorp Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.14, revenue of $113.9M beats by $11.56M
Sep. 01, 2022 4:15 PM ETHashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- HashiCorp press release (NASDAQ:HCP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $113.9M beats by $11.56M.
- Shares +12.6%.
- For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company currently expects:
- Total revenue of $110 - $112 million vs $106.48M consensus
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $66 - $63 million
- Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.32 - $0.30 vs -$0.34 consensus
- Weighted Average Fully Diluted Shares of 187.4 million
- For the full fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:
- Total revenue of $442 - $448 million vs $428.07M consensus
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $198 - $194 million
- Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.97 - $0.95 vs -$1.17 consensus
- Weighted Average Fully Diluted Shares of 186.2 million
