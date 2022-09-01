HashiCorp Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.14, revenue of $113.9M beats by $11.56M

Sep. 01, 2022 4:15 PM ETHashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • HashiCorp press release (NASDAQ:HCP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $113.9M beats by $11.56M.
  • Shares +12.6%.
  • For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company currently expects:
  • Total revenue of $110 - $112 million vs $106.48M consensus
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $66 - $63 million
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.32 - $0.30 vs -$0.34 consensus
  • Weighted Average Fully Diluted Shares of 187.4 million
  • For the full fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:
  • Total revenue of $442 - $448 million vs $428.07M consensus
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $198 - $194 million
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.97 - $0.95 vs -$1.17 consensus
  • Weighted Average Fully Diluted Shares of 186.2 million

