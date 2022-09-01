ICF International acquires environmental consulting firm Blanton & Associates
Sep. 01, 2022
- ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) said Thursday it acquired Blanton & Associates, an environmental consulting, planning and project management firm based in Austin, Texas.
- Blanton & Associates expands ICFI's presence in Texas that is set to receive significant federal investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Spending Initiative.
- "ICFI and Blanton & Associates will offer expertise in the transportation, energy and water sectors coupled with deep understanding of environmental regulations to help state and local agencies quickly execute infrastructure projects," said ICFI CEO John Wasson.
