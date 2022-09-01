Smartsheet Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.10, revenue of $186.7M beats by $6.14M
Sep. 01, 2022 4:21 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Smartsheet press release (NYSE:SMAR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $186.7M (+41.7% Y/Y) beats by $6.14M.
- Shares -3.1%.
- For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:
- Total revenue of $193 million to $194 million vs $196.32M consensus
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.16 to $0.15 vs -$0.15 consensus
- For the full fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:
- Total revenue of $750 million to $755 million vs $756.01M consensus
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.56 to $0.49 vs -$0.63 consensus
