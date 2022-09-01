Tilly's GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.03, revenue of $168.3M misses by $2.5M

Sep. 01, 2022 4:24 PM ETTilly's, Inc. (TLYS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Tilly's press release (NYSE:TLYS): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $168.3M (-16.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.5M.
  • The Company currently estimates that its fiscal 2022 third quarter net sales will be in the range of approximately $165 million to $170 million  vs 173.46M with a comparable net sales decrease of 18% to 21%
  • The earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $0.05 to $0.11 vs $0.21.
  • The Company expects its estimated income tax rate to be approximately 27% and estimated weighted average diluted shares to be approximately 30.2 million.

