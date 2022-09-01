Exxon, Shell sell Aera oil producing joint venture

Sep. 01, 2022 4:30 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said Thursday it agreed to sell its 50% interest in California's Aera oil production operation to IKAV subsidiary Green Gate Resources E, confirming recent speculation; financial terms are not disclosed.

Aera is one of California's largest oil producers at 125K bbl/day of oil with 32M cf/day of natural gas, generating ~$1B in cash annually.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) owns the other 50% of the Aera joint venture; Reuters reported a year ago that Shell wanted to exit the venture.

Update: Shell (SHEL) also has agreed to sell its share in Aera to IKAV for ~$2B in cash.

Exxon (XOM) stands to benefit from sanctions on Russia, "as it now has a lifetime opportunity to increase its market share in various regions across the globe at Russia's expense," Bohdan Kucheriavyi writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

Comments

