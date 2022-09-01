Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said Thursday it agreed to sell its 50% interest in California's Aera oil production operation to IKAV subsidiary Green Gate Resources E, confirming recent speculation; financial terms are not disclosed.

Aera is one of California's largest oil producers at 125K bbl/day of oil with 32M cf/day of natural gas, generating ~$1B in cash annually.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) owns the other 50% of the Aera joint venture; Reuters reported a year ago that Shell wanted to exit the venture.

Update: Shell (SHEL) also has agreed to sell its share in Aera to IKAV for ~$2B in cash.

