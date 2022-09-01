Smartsheet acquires brand management platform Outfit

Sep. 01, 2022 4:33 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) said Thursday it acquired Outfit, a brand management, templating and creative automation platform.
  • The acquisition deepens SMAR's investment into its digital asset management offering Brandfolder.
  • SMAR plans to quickly integrate Outfit's design automation and templating capabilities into Brandfolder.
  • The deal is expected to be neutral to SMAR's FY23 adj. EPS and free cash flow, and accretive thereafter.
  • SMAR funded the deal with existing cash on its balance sheet.
  • Outfit CEO Bruce Stronge and a majority of the firm's team will join SMAR.
  • SMAR also reported Q2 results slightly above estimates.

