Smartsheet acquires brand management platform Outfit
Sep. 01, 2022 4:33 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) said Thursday it acquired Outfit, a brand management, templating and creative automation platform.
- The acquisition deepens SMAR's investment into its digital asset management offering Brandfolder.
- SMAR plans to quickly integrate Outfit's design automation and templating capabilities into Brandfolder.
- The deal is expected to be neutral to SMAR's FY23 adj. EPS and free cash flow, and accretive thereafter.
- SMAR funded the deal with existing cash on its balance sheet.
- Outfit CEO Bruce Stronge and a majority of the firm's team will join SMAR.
- SMAR also reported Q2 results slightly above estimates.
Comments