Gladstone Commercial collects 100% of August cash base rent, occupancy slips

Sep. 01, 2022

  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) said Thursday it has been paid 100% of August cash base rent, the same as its July collection rate. Portfolio occupancy stood at 96.9% at Aug. 31, 2022, down from 97.3% at Aug. 1.
  • The commercial property REIT's stock has gained 2.1% in Thursday after-hours trading.
  • Year-to-date, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) acquired 988,303 square feet of industrial real estate comprised of nine properties and five tenants with an average remaining lease term at acquisition of 9.1 years for a total cost of $83.9M.
  • Also, it extended or executed 501,501 square feet covering nine tenants with an average remaining lease term of 8.1 years. The annualized straight-line rent of these transactions totaled $5.8M.
  • As of Aug. 31, 2022, the company's available liquidity is ~$84.9M through its revolving credit facility and cash on hand.
  • In mid-August, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) upsized its credit agreement by $155M to $480M.

