Sep. 01, 2022 4:35 PM ETOoma, Inc. (OOMA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ooma press release (NYSE:OOMA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $52.7M (+12.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.03M.
  • Shares -1.4%.
  • For the full fiscal year 2023, Ooma expects:
  • Total revenue in the range of $215.5 million to $218.5 million vs $212.05M consensus.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.45 to $0.49 vs $0.39
  • For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Ooma expects:
  • Total revenue in the range of $56.0 million to $56.5 million vs $53.79M consensus.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.11 to $0.13 vs $0.09 consensus.

