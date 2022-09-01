Ooma Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.02, revenue of $52.7M beats by $1.03M
Sep. 01, 2022
- Ooma press release (NYSE:OOMA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $52.7M (+12.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.03M.
- Shares -1.4%.
- For the full fiscal year 2023, Ooma expects:
- Total revenue in the range of $215.5 million to $218.5 million vs $212.05M consensus.
- Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.45 to $0.49 vs $0.39
- For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Ooma expects:
- Total revenue in the range of $56.0 million to $56.5 million vs $53.79M consensus.
- Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.11 to $0.13 vs $0.09 consensus.
