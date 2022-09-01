Ryder System acquires logistics technology startup Baton
Sep. 01, 2022 4:41 PM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ryder System (NYSE:R) said Thursday it acquired Baton, a San Francisco-based logistics technology startup.
- Cofounders join Ryder to head up product development for customer-facing logistics technologies
- Baton co-founders Andrew Berberick and Nate Robert, who will continue to be based in Silicon Valley, will join R as co-chief product and technology officers for the supply chain and dedicated transportation businesses.
- "The acquisition is consistent with our strategic focus to continue to grow our supply chain and transportation solutions businesses," said R CEO Robert Sanchez.
- R first invested in Baton through its corporate venture capital fund RyderVentures during the startup's series A funding round in Mar. 2021.
