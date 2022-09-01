Rabobank Australia and New Zealand inks deal with nCino
Sep. 01, 2022 4:44 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) said it had been selected by Rabobank Australia and New Zealand (RANZ) for its operating system, leveraging its automated spreading solution, powered by nCino IQ, which will benefit the bank’s Australian and New Zealand employees and customers.
- The food and agribusiness bank, Rabobank is one of Australia and New Zealand’s largest agricultural lenders.
- With nCino's Automated Spreading solution, RANZ will be able to reduce the time it takes to spread and process documents by a significant margin, enabling profitable portfolio growth by improving the speed and quality of credit decisions.
