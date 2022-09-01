T-Mobile dominates latest FCC airwaves auction, as expected

Sep. 01, 2022 4:44 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), VZ, T, DISHBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • The Federal Communications Commission announced winners of an auction of the 2.5 GHz spectrum band, and unsurprisingly, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) took the vast majority of the licenses.
  • The overall auction produced a less-than-expected $428M in bids, and T-Mobile (TMUS) offered up $304.3M in winning bids. The next-biggest bidder, PTI Pacifica, logged just $17.7M in winning bids.
  • Of 7,872 county-based licenses, T-Mobile won an overwhelming 7,156 of them.
  • National rivals Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) were nonfactors, and they had little incentive to take part, as T-Mobile already owned or leased large portions of the Education Broadband Service spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band.
  • That meant the auction had always set up as a "bargain" for T-Mobile (TMUS), Recon Analytics' Roger Entner pointed out to Mobile World Live. “Other bidders had only a chance of winning when T-Mobile did not want the license.”
  • Earlier, T-Mobile (TMUS) announced layoffs in its network operations and engineering group, more consolidation resulting from its merger with Sprint.

