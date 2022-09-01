JPMorgan Chase to redeem $2.5B of series V preferred stock
Sep. 01, 2022 4:50 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor6 Comments
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) said Thursday it will redeem all 250K outstanding fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, series V, on Oct. 3.
- The series V preferred stock are represented by 2.5M depositary shares, with each depositary share representing a 1/10th interest in a series V preferred share.
- The redemption price per series V preferred share will be $10K (equivalent to $1K per depositary share).
- Oct. 3 is also the final dividend payment date for the series V preferred stock and depositary shares.
- Record date for that dividend is Sept. 1.
Comments (6)