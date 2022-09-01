JPMorgan Chase to redeem $2.5B of series V preferred stock

Sep. 01, 2022 4:50 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) said Thursday it will redeem all 250K outstanding fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, series V, on Oct. 3.
  • The series V preferred stock are represented by 2.5M depositary shares, with each depositary share representing a 1/10th interest in a series V preferred share.
  • The redemption price per series V preferred share will be $10K (equivalent to $1K per depositary share).
  • Oct. 3 is also the final dividend payment date for the series V preferred stock and depositary shares.
  • Record date for that dividend is Sept. 1.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.