YPF (NYSE:YPF) and Malaysia's Petronas are in talks over plans to build a new gas pipeline in Argentina and a liquefied natural gas plant, and may sign an early-stage agreement Thursday, Reuters reports.

The office of Argentina's president said the two firms would cement an "alliance" related to the development of unconventional gas in the country.

The agreement, if it becomes reality, could generate investment of as much as $40B over 10 years, according to the report.

YPF (YPF) and Petronas have worked together in the past to develop shale oil in the Vaca Muerta block, the world's second largest shale gas reserve and fourth largest shale oil reserve.

YPF (YPF) recently reported a Q2 profit, swinging from a year-earlier loss.