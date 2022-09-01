Rithm's Newrez unit introduces 40-year fixed interest-only non-QM mortgage
- Rithm Capital's (NYSE:RITM) Newrez mortgage lending and servicing business added to its Smart Series of non-qualified mortgage product line with the launch of its 40-year fixed-rate interest-only ("IO") option.
- The company said developed the option to give borrowers and investors that have been priced out of today's housing market to provide more affordable monthly payments by offering a longer loan term.
- The 40-year IO option applies to all Smart Series non-QM products and is available across each of the company's lending channels — retail, wholesale, correspondent, joint venture, and direct to consumer.
- Rithm (RITM) changed its name from New Residential on Aug. 1 after it completed the internalization of its management.
- Last month, Re/Max said the median home sales price dropped in July for the first time since January.
