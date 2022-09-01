Gladstone Capital provides financing for buyout of Sokol & Co.
Sep. 01, 2022 5:18 PM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) said Thursday it partnered with private equity firm Burlington Capital Partners in its acquisition of Sokol & Co., a manufacturer of food ingredients and retail-ready food products for U.S. markets.
- The transaction was structured as as a management-led buyout intended to preserve the family legacy. Gladstone Capital (GLAD) provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment to support the transaction.
- Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
